Fort Knox to break ground on new training facility

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Army will be breaking ground soon on a new high-tech training facility in Fort Knox.
The new Digital Air-Ground Integration Range (DAGIR) is expected to finish construction in 2023, according to a report on the Fort Knox News website. When finished, it will be a fully computerized range which will allow the military to simulate and plan missions from both land and air at the same time.
In the past, Army tank companies have had to run exercises with only one tank at a time. With the new facility, training will be more efficient, allowing multiple tank companies and other live exercises, the Fort Knox News reported.
The range will be approximately 3,000 square acres and will cost about $52 million. According to Rodney Manson, Installation Range Management officer at the Fort Knox Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, most ranges are not this large due to the Army having limited space.
“This is a big project, probably the biggest in Army ranges for the next four or five years,” Manson told the Fort Knox News.
The DAGIR in Fort Knox will be only the second of its kind in the world. The other facility is located in Fort Bliss, Texas, and was built in 2012.
According to Manson and Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security director, Ken Boeglen, it is not known if the completion of this facility will bring more permanent job positions. It will, however, bring in more transient troops for training cycles, according to the Fort Knox News.
Once construction is finished, noise levels are expected to increase in surrounding areas, such as Bullitt, Meade and Hardin counties.
