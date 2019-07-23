3 indicted following dog attack that killed toddler

The owner of the dog that bit a 2-year-old child, resulting in his death, says his dog should die.
By John P. Wise | July 23, 2019 at 2:26 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been indicted following a deadly dog attack on a 2-year-old boy.

Jack Charpring Jr., 50, and Sharon Charpring, 53, are charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to the May 2 attack that left little Isaiah Geiling dead at a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Twenty-five-year-old Jennifer Geiling faces one count of reckless homicide.

It’s not clear what the relationships between the suspects are, nor is it known how they might be related to the boy who died.

Isaiah Geiling was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital after he was bitten, but he died a short time later.

WAVE 3 News reported several days after the tragedy that a roommate of Geiling’s father owned the dog, named King, and said he no longer wanted the pet, that King should have been put down.

King underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine at Louisville Metro Animal Services following the attack. He is still alive.

