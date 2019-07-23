James Mallory, accused killer, was denied lower bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Will eavesdropping by prosecutors get charges dismissed against the man accused of killing a 15-year-old?
James Mallory, 36, was back in court Tuesday, after his last court date on June 10. Mallory is accused of murdering Gregory Holt and plotting to have one of his co-defendants killed.
A motion says prosecutors and clerks admitted to listening to more than 120 phone calls from last year, between Mallory and his attorneys regarding the killing of Gregory Holt. They claim it’s a civil rights violation.
Tuesday, a request to reduce his bond to $25,000 was denied.
A hearing on the phone calls will take place on August 12.
The defense plans to call witnesses and lobby for charges to be dismissed.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.