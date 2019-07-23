JCPS to parents: It’s time to plan for the return to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the extreme heat we’ve been experiencing you may not have realized that the first day of school is just over three weeks away. That’s why the Jefferson County Public Schools have launched a new webpage to help parents and students get ready to head back into the classroom.
JCPS says the new webpage is a one-stop shop containing the information on back-to-school events, open house and orientation dates, health requirements, calendars and more.
Among things you'll find on the page is the JCPS fundamental supply list for students in elementary and middle school. JCPS says the fundamental supply list serves as a general guide for families, recommends that you check with your child’s school before supplies. The district says schools can remove items on the list based on needs, but cannot add items.
JCPS students return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 14. To visit the JCPS Back to School page, click here.
