LMPD announces command staff promotions, changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has announced promotions and changes to the command staff of the department.
All of the new assignments become effective August 9.
- Lt. Colonel Robert Schroeder will be promoted to Deputy Chief.
- Major Josh Judah will be promoted to Assistant Chief and command Patrol Division operations.
- Lieutenant Paul Humphrey will be promoted to Major and command the Training Division.
- Lieutenant Micah Scheu will be promoted to Major and will command the 3rd Division.
The following command assignments were made:
- Lt. Colonel Shara Parks will head the Administrative Bureau.
- Major Tim Burkett will head the 4th Division.
- Major Bridget Hallahan will head the 5th Division.
- Major Frank Hardison will head the 8th Division.
- Major Josh Hasch will command the Major Crimes Division.
- Major Aubrey Gregory will command the Special Operations Division.
- Major Jamey Schwab will command the Special Investigations Division.
