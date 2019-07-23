LMPD announces command staff promotions, changes

By Charles Gazaway | July 23, 2019 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has announced promotions and changes to the command staff of the department.

All of the new assignments become effective August 9.

  • Lt. Colonel Robert Schroeder will be promoted to Deputy Chief.
  • Major Josh Judah will be promoted to Assistant Chief and command Patrol Division operations.
  • Lieutenant Paul Humphrey will be promoted to Major and command the Training Division.
  • Lieutenant Micah Scheu will be promoted to Major and will command the 3rd Division.

The following command assignments were made:

  • Lt. Colonel Shara Parks will head the Administrative Bureau.
  • Major Tim Burkett will head the 4th Division.
  • Major Bridget Hallahan will head the 5th Division.
  • Major Frank Hardison will head the 8th Division.
  • Major Josh Hasch will command the Major Crimes Division.
  • Major Aubrey Gregory will command the Special Operations Division.
  • Major Jamey Schwab will command the Special Investigations Division.

