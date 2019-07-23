Local brides panic over uncertainty for wedding venue, company says they are negotiating lease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your wedding day is supposed to be one the happiest moments of your life but, several local brides are in panic mode and want answers. Areas brides and their families aren’t sure if their wedding venue is going to be open. They have their event book at Noah’s Event Venue, located off of Plantside Drive.
The company, based out of Utah, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed four of their 42 locations around the country. Noah’s is closing one location in Michigan and three in Texas. The company is renegotiating leases on its properties, including the one in Louisville as it undergoes reorganization after filing for bankruptcy.
All you have to do is a quick search on the internet or social media and you’ll find brides who are panicked. Brides like Faith Vazquez. Vazquez has been planning her May 2020 wedding from the moment she got engaged to to the love of her life, Tyler Woodruff. He proposed in September of 2018.
“I picked out Noah’s as soon as I got engaged,” Vazquez said. “That’s how long I’ve been making payments on it that’s why I’ve almost paid it off.”
Vazquez picked Noah’s because of what the company says they offer, things like tables, linens, chairs. Things that Vazquez, a nursing student and her fiancé who’s an EMT, wouldn’t have to stress about.
“They have an outdoor ceremony area,” Vazquez said. “They have a buffet area, they have a bridal suite, groomsman suite, they have everything.”
But, she's worried. After giving Noah's $5,200 so far, she's not sure if she's going to be able to have her wedding at the Louisville location.
“They filed for bankruptcy in May, which I didn’t know about and they have continued to bill me my monthly installment since,” Vazquez said. “I just found out about it this weekend.”
Vazquez says she’s called the Louisville venue, she’s even gone by wanting to know if her wedding is still on at the location.
“I tried to call the people they bill me through. No answers. I went to the venue the only thing they would give me an email address they wouldn’t comment on anything,” Vazquez said. “I’m very frustrated. I’m even more frustrated and heartbroken for the brides that have weddings in the next few months.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to the Noah’s Louisville location and didn’t get an answer and when stopped by the venue, it was closed.
Not getting an answer isn’t sitting well for Vazquez, she’s already trying to come up with a back up plan.
“I’m looking at two other venues, gonna hopefully pay the deposit for another venue and just plan it at another venue,” Vazquez said.
Noah's Vice President of Marketing Nick Redd sent WAVE 3 News the following statement:
"NOAH'S Event Venue is the tenant of the Louisville location. For months, NOAH'S has worked tirelessly to come to an agreement on our lease with the landlord of the location so that we can continue to host events there. We too are desperately waiting for an answer for the sake of NOAH'S, our current booked events, and events wanting to book in the future, we need a firm decision on whether or not we will remain as the tenant as soon as possible from our landlord.
As far as I've heard conversations have been going well with both parties. We are all hoping for a definite answer as soon as tomorrow, July 24th.
We will have an external website provided immediately after we hear the news from the landlord.
On that website customers will be able to schedule phone calls and ask all the questions they might have about their event. "
WAVE 3 News also found out about several investors who filed a lawsuit in federal court in Salt Lake City claiming they were duped in a vast fraud. The group says they put up millions of dollars to buy and build a high-end Noah venue in Carmel, Ind., expecting double-digit returns, but that it was never built.
