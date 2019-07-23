Louisville Metro to host zoning change meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two restaurant training spaces could be coming to South 18th Street.
Louisville Metro government is hosting a meeting July 23 at 6 p.m. to get community member’s thoughts.
Metro Government wants to change the zoning in the 500 block of South 18th Street from residential to commercial. Anyone interested in viewing the proposed plans or to voice their concerns can go to the meeting at Russell Vision Center on West Jefferson Street.
