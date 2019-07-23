Louisville Urban Leagues’s new Sports Learning complex is in the works

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League’s new Sports Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood reached another milestone Tuesday.
A vacant lot at 30th and Ali is being transformed into $35 million world-class complex.
A blessing ceremony was held Tuesday, before there can be an official groundbreaking.
When it is finished the complex will have an indoor track and field facility, plus and outdoor track and learning complex.
The 24-acre lot is actually contaminated and was once going to be developed into the West Louisville Food Port.
“We really did not want to break ground on the land before we had a ceremony to acknowledge the pain in the community and some of the damage that has been done. We’ve been redlined,” Sadiqa Reynolds, LUL president, said. “This is a community that’s living proof of redlining. This part of our community looks like it looks, because there hasn’t been economic investment.”
The blessing ceremony included prayers, music, poetry and words of support.
Construction on the complex is expected to begin later this year.
