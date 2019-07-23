Pedestrian hit near Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on the Interstate 264 near the Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a man was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on I-264 near Interstate 65 around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police have not said why he was on the interstate.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.