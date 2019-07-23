Mom’s Closet announces name change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Tuesday morning’s annual Breakfast of Champions, Mom’s Closet announced they’re getting a new name.
The resource center will now be called SPARC Hope, Single Parent Resource Center.
The idea of the new name chance is to “spark hope” to both single mothers and fathers. The rebranding embraces the idea of assisting single parents, both fathers and mothers, and will also better define the center for what they are, a “resource center for single parents, with a Christian heritage, giving hope for a better future.”
The center will still hve the pantry and other mans of financial support. The new name “will help shed the idea that we are merely a clothing exchange or cupboard of some kind.”
The center will also help enrolled parents to “step up and step out” into better education, better jobs and a better future for their children, while providing critical support for them on how to manage their budget, how to network and apply for financial aid for schooling, and more.
