Names of victims released following discovery of 3 bodies in LaRue County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the three people found dead at a horrific LaRue County crime scene Monday have been identified.
Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven, was found dead with two gunshot wounds. She was found inside a vehicle in front of her home in the 800 block of River Road. Emergency crews were originally called to the location on a shots-fired call, and when they arrived, the home was in flames. After putting out the fire, crews then found the bodies.
Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville, also was found dead at the scene. It’s not known how or where she was killed or where on the property she was found.
The third person who was found dead has not been identified.
One of the three victims found on the property is believed to have been killed in Louisville, and was not part of the fire scene, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported earlier Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, investigators were led to a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville. LMPD confirmed foul play is suspected to have occurred at that location, but investigators would not elaborate on the specifics of the foul play, or comment on the details of what may have happened there.
Police have not confirmed the relationships between the three people now deceased, but neighbors told WAVE 3 News the two bodies found in the LaRue County home were those of a man and his wife.
Kentucky State Police have not confirmed the case as that of a murder-suicide. Autopsies are pending on the three bodies. Both KSP and LMPD are working on the case.
WAVE 3 News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.