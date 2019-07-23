NKY police, firefighters attend birthday party for 2 boys when no one showed up

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Members of the Florence Police Department and Florence Fire Department are receiving praise for their recent heroic actions — they didn’t save anyone’s life, but they did save the day of two young boys.
The Burlington Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that no one showed up to the birthday party for two boys over the weekend.
They say someone called Florence police, and the first responders jumped into action, even bringing Engine 101 from the fire department along for the boys to see.
Burlington officials say the group of law enforcement’s actions resulted in a day these boys will never forget saying in part that this ‘shows the love our public servants have for their community.’
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.