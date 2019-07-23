One of the judges shot outside Indianapolis restaurant will return to work soon

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - One of the Clark County judges shot outside an Indianapolis White Castle on May 1 will return to work next week.
Judge Brad Jacobs has been recovering at home since he was released from the hospital a couple weeks after the shooting.
He’ll be back on the bench starting July 29.
Judge Jacobs released a statement after learning he would return to the bench.
“Judge Jacobs is happy to be back in the courthouse and on the bench serving the people of Clark County. He continues to recover physically and appreciates all of the expressions of support that he and his family has received from the community. He will be making no further comment regarding his return to work or the events of May 1st inasmuch as the issues surrounding those events have not reached their conclusion. He, April and his daughters are thankful.”
Judge Andrew Adams was also shot. He’s now facing battery and disorderly conduct charges. He’s also been suspended without pay.
Two other men have also been charged in the shooting, including the alleged gunman Brandon Kaiser.
