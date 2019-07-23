80+ pounds of meth found at Fairdale home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 80 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered during a search at a home in Fairdale.
Ernesto Quevedo, 48, and Miguel Angel Paulet Kupelian, 32, were taken into custody Monday after a home was searched in the 11000 block of Harrison Lane.
According to an arrest slip, Quevedo told police he drove a black Dodge truck to the home from Colorado. Officers said the fuel tank had been removed from the truck and that the meth inside of the home was covered in diesel fuel.
In court on Tuesday, the County Attorney’s Office said there was 81 pounds of meth found inside of the home.
During the search, officers also found embossed credit cards and firearms.
Quevedo and Kupelian were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Kupelian was charged with false making or embossing credit cards and trafficking a controlled substance. Quevedo was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Both men have a $100,000 full cash bond. Quevedo and Kupelian are scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 2.
