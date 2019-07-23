Protests not a worry for area youth team headed to Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As mass protests take over the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, shutting down roadways as protestors themselves are targeted with tear gas, an area baseball team has packed its bags and is heading right into the unrest.
People remain unsatisfied with Governor Ricardo Rossello's apology for an offensive, obscenity-laden on-line chat and vow to keep protesting until he leaves office. Overnight, police once again used tear gas to break up the crowd.
The protestors are gathering on the streets of historic San Juan in front of the Governor's mansion. Monday night was the largest gathering so far, as hundreds of thousands of protestors gathered to bring San Juan to a standstill.
Considering that unstable environment, the last place many travelers would want to go right now is Puerto Rico. But Tuesday afternoon at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, a group of teenage baseball players from both Indiana and Kentucky gathered along with their parents and are trusting their coach to get them in and out of San Juan safely so they can do some good.
"Baseball is really a big thing over there," said Brandon Lilly, a member of the Southern Indiana Spikes, about feeling humbled to play in Puerto Rico, a place where the sport is so respected.
From Owensboro to French Lick, the baseball travel team, talents who are all age 14, are ready to play ball with family and coaches along for the ride. For parents there are a few nerves as they arrive in San Juan, where protests are underway.
"The Governor is not wanted by a lot of people," said Spikes head coach Henry Cruz.
But the team trusts in Cruz, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico.
"We're going to have a bus come and pick us up," he explained.
Cruz is taking them 45 minutes out, to do post hurricane good. The team will hold a youth baseball clinic, they’ll clean area fields and visit a children’s hospital.
“We’re going to go and buy gifts and give gifts to the kids,” Cruz smiled.
The focus on what’s important has become the team motto this season for one reason: “The mother of Seth, #19 on our team has breast cancer,” said Scott Silver, an assistant coach.
Dana Galloway has been in a battle for about a year. She had a lumpectomy in September.
Clarksville twins Ashton and Brandon Lilly will tell you that Baseball Mom Dana is their inspiration.
"I'm blessed every day," said Ashton, a third baseman, "look at her she's battling."
"It's like I fell in love with her this season," said Brandon, a pitcher, of Dana. "She warms my heart every day."
Through radiation and other treatments, Dana still came to the games. The boys surprised her with pink jerseys and asked her to come on the field after winning a tournament in Evansville.
"They gave all their first place medals to her, one by one," Silver said.
A few days later, Dana told the boys how much the gesture meant to her and gave all the medals back. She engraved the medals with 'Dana Strong' on the back. Dana hopes they carry them through life to never give up no matter what comes their way.
"That they thought of me, and I love them," Dana said, "I love those boys and I just want them to know they need to battle."
Message received. Ashton said of Dana Strong,
"I took that and every day now I really put that in my life to, to keep going," Ashton said of the Dana Strong inscription.
The boys told us they also look at the strength of the people of Puerto Rico and feel this trip is the least that they can do.
