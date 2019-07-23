Salvation Army hosts back to school clothing giveaway in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is hosting its yearly clothing giveaway for students in Clark, Floyd, Scott and Washington counties.
The giveaway will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville Thrift Store on Little League Boulevard.
Any child enrolled in the counties listed above will receive eight articles of clothing, one pair of shoes and one coat at no cost.
Parents need to bring proof of school enrollment, proof of address and a birth certificate.
