’Unmanageable and unsustainable’: CPS crisis in Jefferson County investigated

“If we had been able to fully assess and investigate, we could’ve really saved these three children significant amounts of trauma,” an emotional Pendley recalled of one case. “Sorry, worst case I’ve ever had. I’ve continually asked for feedback on how do I manage this? I want to manage it. I want to continue working here. I want to keep doing this work. But I go home every night and worry about the 170 cases I didn’t get to, instead of the 10 I worked on.”