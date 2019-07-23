UofL picked to finish last in ACC Atlantic Division

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville Cardinals were picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division football preseason poll, the league announced.
The poll of 173 media members was conducted at last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.
Reigning national champion Clemson was voted as the favorite in the Atlantic Division, with Virginia picked to win the Coastal. Clemson also was selected as the favorite to win the ACC Championship. Many experts have the Tigers ranked No. 1 nationally.
Below are the preseason ACC rankings:
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Clemson (171) – 1,209
2. Syracuse (2) – 913
3. Florida State – 753
4. NC State – 666
5. Boston College – 588
6. Wake Forest – 462
7. Louisville – 253
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Virginia (82) – 1,003
2. Miami (55) – 992
3. Virginia Tech (20) – 827
4. Pitt (8) – 691
5. Duke (6) –566
6. North Carolina (1) – 463
7. Georgia Tech (1) – 302
Louisville kicks off the Scott Satterfield era on Labor Day, Sept. 2, as the first-year head coach leads the Cardinals against Notre Dame at Cardinal Stadium.
UofL also opened the 2014 season under a new coach in a nationally televised night game on Labor Day. The Cards beat Miami in the school’s first-ever game as a member of the ACC. It was Bobby Petrino’s first game in his second turn as Louisville’s head coach.
The Cardinals return 17 starters from last season, including running back Hassan Hall, wide receivers Seth Dawkins and Dez Fitzpatrick and offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Defensively, linebackers C.J. Avery and Dorian Etheridge are the top returners.
No Louisville players made the preseason all-conference teams, which are listed below:
Offense
(Total votes in parentheses)
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)
WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)
AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)
OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)
DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)
CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special Teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)
SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24
3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15
4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6
5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
