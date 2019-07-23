Update: 1 victim at gruesome LaRue County crime scene was dismembered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the three dead bodies found at a horrific crime scene Monday was at least partly dismembered, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Detectives have been sharing updates on their investigation Tuesday, including the names of two of the three people found dead in or near a home in the 800 block of River Road.
Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven, was found dead with two gunshot wounds. She was found inside a vehicle in front of her home in the 800 block of River Road. Emergency crews were originally called to the location on a shots-fired call, and when they arrived, the home was in flames. After putting out the fire, crews then found the bodies.
Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville, also was found dead at the scene. She was the person who was found dismembered in a freezer.
The third person who was found dead has not been identified.
One of the three victims found on the property is believed to have been killed in Louisville, at a home on Ashby Lane, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters reported earlier Tuesday. LMPD investigators were at the Ashby Lane home Monday, returned there Tuesday and confirmed foul play occurred at that location.
Police have not confirmed the relationships between the three people now deceased, but neighbors told WAVE 3 News the two bodies found in the LaRue County home were those of a man and his wife.
Kentucky State Police have not confirmed the case as that of a murder-suicide. Autopsies are pending on the three bodies. Both KSP and LMPD are working on the case.
WAVE 3 News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.