Victim killed in Louisville among bodies discovered at LaRue County crime scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the three victims found at a LaRue County crime scene Monday is believed to have been killed in Louisville, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Investigators are looking into Monday’s discovery of three bodies, as well as a fire, in the area of 928 River Road in LaRue County.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have confirmed that some of the remains of the third body were located at the same property where the two other bodies were found. The first two bodies were found inside a home that was detroyed by fire.
Police would not comment on the condition of the third victim’s body; it was not part of the fire scene.
The investigation led police to a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD confirmed that is the place where foul play is suspected of having occurred, but investigators would not elaborate on the specifics of the foul play, or comment on the details of what may have happened inside the home.
Police have not confirmed the relationships between the three people now deceased, nor their identities, but neighbors told WAVE 3 News the two bodies found in the LaRue County home were those of a man and his wife.
Kentucky State Police have not confirmed the case as that of a murder-suicide. Autopsies are pending on the three bodies. Both KSP and LMPD are working on the case.
WAVE 3 News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.
