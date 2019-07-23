WAVE 3 News: Guest Editorial; July 22, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today we rewind our lives back 55 years. We are faced with the venom of bigotry and hatred again, after all that time. How do we handle it? What do you tell your children about who to honor and why; who should be deserving of respect; Parents, grandparents, teachers, pastors, doctors or judges.
We are definitely at a crossroads that is not so much about being politically correct, but how being totally incorrect on how we treat one another, how we just disagree. It’s about civil discourse. Can you have a conversation with your children about what it is and what it means?
Hate is not inherited, it is taught. Our mores and societal norms and standards propelled our country to be the beacon of light for the rest of the world to follow.
They are now being diminished by hate filled divisive words. We say “we’re better than this, ”and “this is not who we are”- but it kind-of is.
It doesn’t have to be.
We must find a way to put out the lit torch, fight the fire with the truth, stand up for principals based on our basic humanities of love, compassion and empathy.
