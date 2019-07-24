Crime Watch: 24 cars stolen in Louisville in 48 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you live in Greater Louisville, chances are pretty good that you know someone who's had a car stolen.
“Pay attention,” recent victim Patty Hopper said. “Because I would have never thought I’d be standing here talking about this, but it happened.”
Just in the past two days, two dozen cars have been reported stolen in Louisville.
LMPD officials spent Wednesday warning citizens to keep their eyes open and be more careful with their vehicles, as thieves are taking advantage of plenty of opportunities across the city.
Thefts are leaving families with empty driveways, big bills and plenty of hassles.
Hopper said that she received and early and ugly wake-up call from police on June 29.
“Our car was found wrecked and abandoned,” she said.
The 2015 Mazda 3 of the Hopper family’s teen son was stolen from a driveway in Woodlands Creek in eastern Jefferson County off the Gene Snyder, where he spent the night.
“My father came to my friend’s house and told me at like 6 in the morning, that my car was stolen,” Bobby Hopper said.
It was found damaged and abandoned several miles away at Westport and Abbeywood roads. Three people were seen by neighbors there getting out of the car and running away after it crashed into a stop sign and tree. Police said the thieves also used it to steal from other people.
“When they found the car wrecked, they found a handgun, they found a computer in a laptop case, they found debit cards, credit cards, and a cellphone,” Patty Hopper said.
None of that property belonged to the Hoppers. The teen had hidden the keys in the car.
“I would have never thought my car would have gotten robbed there,” he said.
Added his mother: “He left the keys in the car, but that didn’t give anybody the right to take that car.”
Police said it’s happening everywhere. In the past 48 hours, at the time of this writing, 24 cars have been stolen, and over the past month, 164 have been stolen.
For many victims, it’s an expensive lesson learned.
“For us, we now have a wrecked car with $12,000 in damage that we are now waiting to find out if our insurance is going to pay for the car to be fixed or if they’re going to total it,” Patty Hopper said.
The family may also have to pay for property damage caused in the neighborhood where the stolen car was wrecked. Patty Hopper said the most difficult part is that whoever stole the car doesn’t care what they did to their lives.
“Just the utter lack of disrespect for other peoples’ property,” she said.
Police said people should get into a nightly routine; every night at 9 p.m., citizens should remove valuables from their cars and lock their doors and windows.
“It’s an important lesson and I just think people need to know,” Patty Hopper said.
In other cases, weapons are being stolen out of cars and used in other crimes. Police said many of the thefts are crimes of opportunity, but added that some are happening with locked doors and no keys inside. If you see a car you think is stolen and want to report it, signs include broken windows and steering columns, painted wheels and old license plates.
