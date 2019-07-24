Experts warn about ATV dangers following recent deadly accidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two Kentucky girls died in ATV accidents experts are once again putting out a warning.
A 9-year-old and 12-year-old were killed in separate accidents. The 9-year-old was on a Tao Tao Kids ATV when she lost control and hit a tree Sunday in Letcher County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Experts say ATV riders should think first before putting the key into the ignition.
Mark Purschwitz specializes in agricultural equipment safety. He says ATVs are rider active, meaning the driver shifts their body to make turns and climb hills. Different units have different age requirements, and riders should check the stickers to see if the ATV is too big to handle.
“They are definitely not toys. Of course, we’re talking about fatalities, we’re not talking about all the non-fatal injuries, spinal cord injuries, all kinds of serious injuries," Purschwitz said. "They are definitely something that has to be treated with a lot of respect because they can kill you.”
According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety 10 people died between 2017 and 2018 while riding an ATV without a helmet.
