FORECAST: Break from summer heat, humidity continues
By Tawana Andrew | July 24, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 5:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High pressure will grant us another sunny day with low humidity.

Afternoon temperatures will once again max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow lows to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

As high pressure gradually creeps east, highs will slowly climb through the end of the week eventually reaching near 90 on Friday.

The return of southerly winds towards the weekend will steadily increase humidity for the weekend.

A front arrives late Monday into Tuesday bringing showers and thunderstorms back to the region.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 84°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Cool; LOW: 61° (Suburbs: 56-59°)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 86°

