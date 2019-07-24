FORECAST: Break from summer heat, humidity continues

Afternoon temperatures will once again max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow lows to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
As high pressure gradually creeps east, highs will slowly climb through the end of the week eventually reaching near 90 on Friday.
The return of southerly winds towards the weekend will steadily increase humidity for the weekend.
A front arrives late Monday into Tuesday bringing showers and thunderstorms back to the region.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 84°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Cool; LOW: 61° (Suburbs: 56-59°)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 86°
