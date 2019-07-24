FORECAST: More blue skies!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After another cool morning with many areas dropping into the 50s, we are warming steadily this midday.
Afternoon highs are likely to be just a tad warmer than yesterday. The metro will get closer to the mid 80s with outlying areas likely to only briefly climb into the lower 80s.
We will repeat this setup on Thursday with only slight increases in temperatures and humidity levels. It will certainly feel more like July by Friday and over the weekend with highs around the 90 degree mark. Rain chances are looking pretty sad over the next several days.
A cold front early next week still stands as our best chance at getting some decent coverage of downpours.
REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 85°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 63° (Suburbs: 57-60°)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 87°
