Gregory Bush, accused Kroger killer, ruled competent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing two people at a local Kroger store was ruled competent to stand trial.
The ruling is a reversal of a May evaluation that Gregory Bush was incompetent to stand trial. A judge said then that Bush was likely to regain competency after a 60-day stay with forced medication at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange.
The KCPC made the determination Wednesday.
Bush, who is white, is accused of walking into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown last year and shooting and killing a black man, then shooting and killing a black woman on the way out to the parking lot.
Bush faces hate crime charges that could bring the death penalty. He has already pleaded not guilty in both state and federal court.
A judge will make the final ruling on Bush’s competency following witness testimony from prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Bush is due back in court on Oct. 31.
