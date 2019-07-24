JCPS assignment proposal may give students more options closer to home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The assignment plan is designed to make sure low-income students have access to the top JCPS schools, no matter where they live. But that means a long bus ride for some students. A new proposal could give them more options close to home.
With 150 JCPS schools from traditional schools to magnet choices, where to send your child, isn't simple. John Allen has had to make that decision five times now. His kids are in three different schools. His middle schooler goes to Carrithers in Jeffersontown.
"The benefits of having kids come from a different school is a diverse community,” said Allen. “They’re getting different ethnic groups, they're learning different thing and I think that's real important."
Allen admits the student assignment system isn’t perfect, though. From their home near Algonquin Park, it’s over 30 minutes on the bus to reach Carrithers, located on Billtown Road.
"Schools closer would be better for of course for after school activities; basketball games, football games,” said Allen. “It would be a whole lot better to travel five minutes than 30 minutes."
More parent involvement with shorter commutes is among the reasons West Louisville might get some more school options.
The student assignment committee might offer students living in the district satellite areas two resides school choices.
Epiphany McGruder recently moved her family to St. Matthews from West Louisville.
"The money we spend trying to bus these children all the way from one end of the neighborhood to another could be used in our schools,” said McGruder.
It was a tough transition for her 7-year-old to leave Byck Elementary in the Russell neighborhood because he loved it there. But now living in St Matthews, McGruder didn’t want him wasting so much time being bused across town. She thinks the efforts should go towards making schools better across the board.
“I should be able to stay in my neighborhood, put my child in a quality school and not have to worry about well is the classroom full of 30 kids versus 15 out in this neighborhood or you've got 15 books half of them are outdated but we're going to try to teach you the best we can,” said McGruder. It shouldn't be that way, every school should be equal, period.”
Next steps for the committee will include discussions within the community and among the school board and gaining a better idea of what that plan would actually look like.
