LMPD asks public to help identify accused bank robber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are hoping surveillance photos can identify the man accused of robbing an Old Louisville bank.
Police say held up the PNC Bank at 4th and Oak on May 23.
Robbery investigators believe he hangs around that area and may have grown out his hair or shaved his beard to disguise himself.
Anyone with information on who this man could be, or where he could be located is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
