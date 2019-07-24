LMPD event focuses on summer safety for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers hosted a summer safety event Wednesday at Cherokee Park near Hogan’s Fountain.
About 120 students between the ages of 5 and 12 showed up to learn all kinds of different ways to stay safe.
“Today we’re just asking basic questions. What do you do? What if? What if this occurs? And how to respond to it,” Officer Dale Gallagher said. “So we’re giving children basic safety tips on events that can occur in or around them."
“The other aspect is we have the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife here to talk about boater safety. And putting on safety vests and making sure they they’re sized up correctly, and to make sure if you’re swimming always have a partner,” Officer Russell Miller said.
Students also learned about poisonous critters and plants native to our area that can cause harm.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.