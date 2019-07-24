LMPD no longer providing crossing guards for 12 area schools

By Berry Stockton | July 24, 2019 at 7:13 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 7:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police will no longer provide crossing guard assistance to a dozen Louisville-area schools.

LMPD issued the announcement Wednesday evening, explaining that due to metro budget cuts, officers will no longer be able to fill vacancies when crossing guards are not available. Previously, LMPD patrol officers would take the place of guards in the event of a vacation or illness.

The change affects 12 schools, all of which are in areas that have their own police departments. Both public and private schools are included.

LMPD said they’ll be able to utilize the 25 crossing guards who worked in those areas to provide services to the remaining schools in the LMPD jurisdiction.

The affected schools are as follows:

Anchorage

Anchorage Elementary School

Jeffersontown

Carrithers Middle School

Cochrane Elementary School

Jeffersontown Elementary School

St. Edward School

Tully Elementary School

Shively

Butler High School

Schaffner Elementary School

Western High School

St. Matthews

Our Lady of Lourdes

St. Matthews Elementary School

Trinity High School

LMPD provides crossing guards for more than 100 schools in Louisville. WAVE 3 News has reached out to JCPS for comment.

