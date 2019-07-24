LMPD no longer providing crossing guards for 12 area schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police will no longer provide crossing guard assistance to a dozen Louisville-area schools.
LMPD issued the announcement Wednesday evening, explaining that due to metro budget cuts, officers will no longer be able to fill vacancies when crossing guards are not available. Previously, LMPD patrol officers would take the place of guards in the event of a vacation or illness.
The change affects 12 schools, all of which are in areas that have their own police departments. Both public and private schools are included.
LMPD said they’ll be able to utilize the 25 crossing guards who worked in those areas to provide services to the remaining schools in the LMPD jurisdiction.
The affected schools are as follows:
Anchorage
Anchorage Elementary School
Jeffersontown
Carrithers Middle School
Cochrane Elementary School
Jeffersontown Elementary School
St. Edward School
Tully Elementary School
Shively
Butler High School
Schaffner Elementary School
Western High School
St. Matthews
Our Lady of Lourdes
St. Matthews Elementary School
Trinity High School
LMPD provides crossing guards for more than 100 schools in Louisville. WAVE 3 News has reached out to JCPS for comment.
