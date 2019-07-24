Local brides receive emails saying Noah’s Event Venue will close in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just hours after WAVE 3 News spoke to a bride-to-be about the possibility that her chosen wedding venue was shutting its doors, the venue has officially sent out notice of the closure.
According to an email from Noah’s Event Venue, the Louisville location was unable to reach an agreement with their landlord, the venue will permanently close on August 12, 2019.
According to the email, if the event is before August 12, 2019, it will not be affected and will continue on as planned.
The company, based out of Utah, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed four of their 42 locations around the country. Noah’s is closing one location in Michigan and three in Texas. The company is renegotiating leases on its properties as it undergoes reorganization after filing for bankruptcy.
Anyone who has put down a payment will be able to seek a refund on the space. To do so, click here. The refund will only be started after the company receives the refund submission and verified the details. After that, an email will be sent with a contract termination which will then need to be electronically signed. It’s then that the refund process will begin.
According to the email, “the NOAH’S of Louisville building staff will be unable to help in providing information related to your refund – please do not call, email or stop by the venue with the hopes of finding a solution for your event.”
WAVE 3 News has reached out for a comment on the closure of the Louisville Location. Noah’s Event Venue has not responded.
