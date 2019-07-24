Louisville wedding venue closing, couples try to figure out what to do next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now to plan B.
Brides, grooms, and their families are all scrambling to figure out what that may look like after a wedding venue in Louisville decided they are closing in just a few weeks.
Noah’s Event Venue off Plantside Drive announced via email to their clients they’ll be shutting down after August 12, 2019. Couples who have weddings booked after that are frantic trying to figure out where to go.
Noah’s changed their voicemail overnight, telling people not to come by the Louisville location or call other locations; Just follow their instructions sent in an email.
That’s not sitting well with people who have upcoming weddings, who are, at the moment, without a venue and out of thousands of dollars.
Kaylin Walker of Lexington was going to travel to Louisville just to have her wedding at Noah’s.
“We are not good," Walker said of her mindset following the news.
Walker and Cameron Montgomery got engaged in February of this year. They booked their wedding at Noah’s in Louisville for June 27, 2020 and paid the business $4,200.
Walker noticed the chatter on social media that the Utah based company was in limbo after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“A part of me was was relieved,” Walker said. “Now, I have an answer because no one was giving me an answer and so I didn’t know where we were going to turn to next. But, then I was like, ‘we are really back to square one.’”
Many other brides are in the same situation.
According to a statement sent to WAVE 3 News from Noah’s Event Venue, the Louisville location was unable to reach an agreement with their landlord, which is why the venue will permanently close.
"We received word late yesterday (July 23rd) that our landlords no longer want us as the tenant of the Louisville location.
We are deeply saddened and heartbroken that our landlords rejected our lease offers and that the Louisville venue will be forced to close on August 12th, 2019.
As soon as possible after receiving the news, we began contacting any and all clients with affected events via the email tied to their event. Customers with event dates after August 12th, 2019 are asked to please fill out the form sent to their emails to begin the refund process. Customers with events before August 12th will have their event as planned.
We are grateful for the opportunity we had to be a part of so many meaningful events in Louisville."
So far, the company has closed four of their 42 locations around the country - one location in Michigan and three in Texas. The company is renegotiating leases on its properties as it undergoes reorganization after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Those with events scheduled before the August 12 closing date will not be affected.
According to the email sent to clients, anyone who has put down a payment will be able to seek a refund on the space. To do so, click here. The refund will only be started after the company receives the refund submission and verified the details. After that, an email will be sent with a contract termination which will then need to be electronically signed. It’s then that the refund process will begin.
The email also stated, “the Noah’s of Louisville building staff will be unable to help in providing information related to your refund – please do not call, email or stop by the venue with the hopes of finding a solution for your event.”
Walker says she is trying to figure out what to do next.
“Now, I’m trying to like ‘oh what do we want to do now,’” Walker questioned. “Do we get up and do a destination wedding, a smaller wedding or find something local in Lexington or find something in Louisville that is within our price range?”
Several other venues in the area like Blackacre, Ice House and Rivers Edge events have offered discounts and want to help couples through this time.
