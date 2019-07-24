Man charged in Portland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges following a shooting that prompted a SWAT situation in the Portland neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slevin Street around 3:20 p.m. on July 19 on a report of a shooting.
According to an arrest report, Christopher Sutherland, 29, shot one person in the thigh and three other people were inside of a room where the glass on the front door was shattered by gunfire.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s SWAT Team surrounded the home for about two hours following the shooting.
The victim who was shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers searched the home on Slevin Street, they found 122 grams of marijuana in several sandwich bags
Sutherland was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
