Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new baby monkey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has a new furry face.
Look for the new white-mantled colobus in the children’s enchanted forest in the next few days.
Both the mom and baby are part of the exhibit.
“The mama colobus has been coming up to the fence to show off her baby,” said Mesker Park Zoo Marketing Director Danny Schembre. "We think she’s really proud, and honestly, we’re really proud of her.
According to zoo officials, white colobus monkeys are found in Kenya and East Africa.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.