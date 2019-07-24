2016 Pegasus Parade shooter to become a free man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He was 14 when he shot two people at the 2016 Pegasus Parade and threw the event into chaos. A year later, he shot and killed an unarmed man more than twice his age while he was on home incarceration. But now 18 and an adult, Jeremiah Carter is about to become a free man.
On Tuesday, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens, the same judge who trusted Carter with home incarceration, called this moment a do-over for both of them.
“I'm trusting that you mean what you say,” Stevens said in lengthy remarks to Carter in court, “that everything you've done over the past few years you intend to put to good use.”
“A lot of other people, given these circumstances, it's likely they would not have the opportunity on the outside on supervision. So I'm urging you to take advantage of it,” Stevens said.
The prosecution wanted to send Carter to prison for 15 years for killing Kontar Roberson, 37, while on home incarceration in 2017.
Instead, Carter will go free at the end of August to serve 25 years on probation.
“If the court probated him 25 years,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown asked, “how can we be sure anybody else would be safe from his tendency to be in possession of firearms?”
“He has done everything he can,” defense attorney Rob Eggert said. “He's taken every program. He's taken every vocational program. He's gone to school, he's got his diploma. He's now being set up in the community.”
Stevens said it was a shock to him that Carter killed a man after he placed him on home incarceration. He referred to Carter’s upcoming sentence of probation as a “do-over” for both Carter and himself.
