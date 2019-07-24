Plan for the Kentucky State Fair with its free app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Kentucky State Fair just over three weeks away, event goers can start planning their experience now with the free mobile app.
The Kentucky State Fair app allows users to create a daily schedule, check out maps of the venue including where all the yummy food vendors are, and gives weather and parking updates.
It will also allow users to see which entertainers are on stage and what is popular at the fair.
This year’s fair runs Aug. 15 to 25. Advance tickets and parking are available for purchase on the app through Aug. 14, as well as participating Kroger locations.
For more information on this year’s fair, tickets, the app and more check out the Kentucky State Fair’s website.
WAVE 3 News invites anyone to join us for WAVE 3 News Day at the Fair on Saturday Aug. 17.
