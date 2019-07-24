Suspect from gruesome LaRue County crime scene still hasn’t been identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rural country road is now marked by death. What detectives found at a LaRue County home was nothing but horror.
A woman’s dismembered body was found in a freezer. Another woman was shot before the suspect in both of their deaths set the home on fire and killed himself.
Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police investigators would not confirm the name of the suspect until the coroner confirms his identity. But, that could take some time because of the condition of his body, they said.
Both women fell victim to that one man’s plot, someone who they once trusted.
Brittany Wilson was a 33-year-old mom. One of her last posts on social media referenced finding true love. Instead, police were left searching for her remains for two days. They searched at the home in LaRue County but went back to a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville to continue their search.
That’s where police believe she was killed. Crews searched in that backyard, yielding no additional evidence while neighbors wondered what happened inside.
The car in which the body of the second victim, Nicole Murray, was found still smoldering Tuesday. She was also a mother, who had just moved to the LaRue County home a couple of years ago.
Murray’s family told WAVE 3 News the suspect had abused her before, and that they hoped she’d break away before she was seriously hurt.
