WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Audubon Country Club, Hole #14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hole #14 at Audubon Country Club measures 454 yards from the back tee box. A par four where your tee shot will leave you with an uphill approach to a green guarded by a bunker.
When you get to the green, you better be on the right level, or you could be adding a few putts to your score.
Chris Wilson is the assistant golf professional and membership director at Audubon Country Club.
“The fairway slopes hard to the left, so a tee shot down the right side will help you stay in the fairway,” Wilson said. “If it goes down the left side it could kick in the rough. From there you have a blind shot into the green and it’s a double tiered green, guarded by a bunker on the left front of the green.”
Bellarmine University men’s head basketball coach Scotty Davenport voted for this one, tweeting, “Audubon #14. Very difficult par 4 due to length, fairway undulations while facing a long approach. The green (with false front) depending on pin placement if tucked left bringing trap into play makes a bogey a very good score.”
Par is such a rarity that there is a standing deal in place at the club.
“If you make a par the greens keeper owes you a beer,” Wilson said.
Audubon Country Club opened in 1908 and has been home to Hall of Famers Pee Wee Reese and Paul Hornung.
