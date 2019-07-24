WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Hurstbourne Country Club, Hole No. 2

“#2 here at Hurstbourne Country Club is such a demanding, tough hole for many reasons,” Baron said. “One, it’s early in your round, you catch it on your second hole of the day and the tee shot is very demanding. It’s 480 yards from the tips and the fairway is protected by a fairway bunker and trees and thick rough to the right. If you do hit the fairway, you still have at least 200 yards into a green that’s protected by a couple bunkers and if you hit it on the green, the green itself is very undulated and leaves you some tough putts.”