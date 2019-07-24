WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Hurstbourne Country Club, Hole No. 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not one, but two lakes are in the play on the 480 yard, par four second hole at Hurstbourne Country Club.
A tee shot that must clear water, but not go too far, or it will end up in another water hazard. Then an approach with that water in play to a green guarded by bunkers on either side.
Danny Baron is the PGA professional at Hurstbourne Country Club.
“#2 here at Hurstbourne Country Club is such a demanding, tough hole for many reasons,” Baron said. “One, it’s early in your round, you catch it on your second hole of the day and the tee shot is very demanding. It’s 480 yards from the tips and the fairway is protected by a fairway bunker and trees and thick rough to the right. If you do hit the fairway, you still have at least 200 yards into a green that’s protected by a couple bunkers and if you hit it on the green, the green itself is very undulated and leaves you some tough putts.”
Former UofL coach and player David Padgett was among the voters for this hole. He tweeted “#6 at Valhalla and #2 Hurstbourne. Both long par 4′s with ridiculous second shots no matter how good the drive is. Water comes into play on both, pure frustration.”
S. Carter tweeted, “#2 @HurstbourneCC, driver puts pond in play, 3i off tee for another 3-4 iron into elevated green that is like a bowl turned upside down, @wkpritchett makes them slick, pin placements absurd @HCCTurf”
Kentucky Golfer tweeted, “#2 at Hurstborne CC, 485 from the black tees. Have to leave it short of the water and still have a mile left on your second shot. If you make par. Run to the next hole as quick as you can”
A hole with water, length, rough and a tough green, an easy pick for this list.
