Another arrest made in kidnapping case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping case in which the victim was taken across state lines.
Kenneth D. Thompson, 31, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police last night.
During the investigation by LMPD Homicide detectives into the July 14 kidnapping, information was received about a person with the nickname of "Lil Henry" being involved. They learned "Lil Henry" was Thompson.
Following his arrest, Thompson waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to being present during the kidnapping while armed with a handgun. He also told detectives he transported the victims. One of the victims was injured during the kidnapping.
During arraignment this morning at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom, Thompson’s bond was raised from $20,000 to $50,000 cash. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.
Thompson, along with the three other men charged in the case, will be in court on August 1.
