Attorney says dog owners have work to do in their defense following deadly attack on toddler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after a dog attack claimed the life of a toddler, and two days after three people were indicted in the case, a local attorney compared the dog to a weapon.
The pit bull, named King, attacked little Isaiah Geiling in a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood back in May. The boy was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Local attorney Brian Butler is not connected to the case, but shared his legal expertise with WAVE 3 News on Thursday, weighing in on the matter.
“It’s like leaving a weapon around a kid,” Butler said. “If something happens, you’re going to have to answer why did this happen.”
Geiling’s stepfather told WAVE 3 News that he lived in the home with Geiling’s mother, Jennifer Geiling, as well as the dog owner and his wife -- Jack Charpring and Sharon Charpring, respectively. All except the boy’s stepfather were indicted Tuesday.
The Charprings are charged with second-degree manslaughter, while Jennifer Geiling has been charged with reckless homicide.
Jack Charpring said he wasn’t at home on May 2 when the attack happened. Neighbors said the attack was not the first time the dog went after the child or other pets in the neighborhood. Butler said such testimony will be key in determining what happens to the people who lived with the boy.
Butler also said although Jack Charpring was not home at the time of the attack, he is responsible for what his dog did. Charpring said his wife was watching the toddler that day, adding that King nudged Isaiah, and before his wife could realize it, the dog was running around the home on Grand Avenue with the boy in his mouth.
During a phone call in May, Jack Charpring told WAVE 3 News that his dog had never been aggressive with the child, but agreed they’d likely have to put his pet down eventually.
“I know it was an accident,” Charpring said in May. “But at the same time, he did take a boy’s life accidentally. But (an) eye for an eye, you know? A little boy died, he deserves to die.”
Butler said the Charprings are facing charges because it’s believed they knew their dog was at risk to cause harm, and took no actions to protect the child.
“Now you’re in a situation with a dead child,” Butler said. “People are charged with homicides, and the dog is most likely going to have to be euthanized. It’s a terrible lack of responsibility.”
Butler said to defend themselves in court, the Charprings and Isaiah’s mother would have to show they were not aware the dog was aggressive.
King is still in quarantine at Louisville Metro Animal Services.
