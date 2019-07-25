Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man charged in murder of 7 year old

Timothy Madden Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News
By Charles Gazaway | July 25, 2019 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:31 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of the rape and murder of a Southern Kentucky girl will soon undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Gabbi Doolin (Source: Family photo)
The body of Gabbi Doolin, 7, was found in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School on November 14, 2015. She had been attending her brother’s youth football game when she disappeared.

Kentucky State Police arrested Timothy Madden, now 42, six days later.

Even though Madden has already been found competent to stand trial, a judge ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation on August 1.

Madden’s trial is set to begin in September 4 in Hardin County. A pretrial conference scheduled for August 9 in Elizabethtown has been cancelled and rescheduled for August 7 in Allen County.

