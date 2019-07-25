Crash closes NB I-65 in Indiana, detour established

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A three vehicle crash has caused the closure of northbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash involves two semis and a pickup truck. It happened at the 46.5 mile marker, about four miles south of Seymour.
The closure begins at mile marker 41. the detour will take traffic to US 31 with re-entry to I-65 using the Seymour exit at mile marker 50.
ISP expects the interstate to be closed approximately two hours.
