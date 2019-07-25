Driver dies after crashing into tree

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died in a fiery crash in LaRue County.
The driver of a Ford 350 was going south on KY 357 near Tanner Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a tree around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said the driver was the only person inside of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
