Eighth-generation distiller names new Jim Beam operation in Bullitt Co. after father

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - There was another groundbreaking Thursday in Bourbon Country. Jim Beam is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a new distillery to produce craft whiskeys.
The distilling operation in Clermont, close to Bernheim Forest in Bullitt County, is part of a $60 million investment to upgrade the visitor’s experience as bourbon tourism grows.
Freddie Noe, an eighth generation master distiller, shared that the new spot will follow the family name, much to the surprise of his father, who stood next to him as he made the announcement.
“Every distillery has to have a good name, and there’s so many good ones out there, we wanted a name that stood out, a name that will pass the test of time, a name that people know and respect and in some cases love. So for us it was pretty obvious what we were going to call this new facility,” Noe said. “So I’m proud to stand up here today and announce that we’re going to be naming this distillery the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, after my dad.”
The distillery will become the production home for such small-batch bourbons like Booker’s, Baker’s and Little Book, a whiskey created by Noe’s son, Freddie.
