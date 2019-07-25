FORECAST: Heat, humidity make slow return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a mainly clear sky you can expect temperatures will fall below average once again overnight, with lows in the 50s for most, lower 60s in the city.
Another decent day is on tap Thursday, with temperature and humidity values increasing slightly over Wednesday’s.
That trend continues Friday as we climb back near 90 degrees. We’ll keep it warm and more humid through the weekend, with only a slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
A better chance for precipitation will arrive with a cold front early next week. Hopefully you’ve been enjoying these bonus days with low heat, low humidity.
OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. LOW: 63° (Suburbs: 57-60°)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 87°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 90°
