FORECAST: Heat, humidity slowly increase through the weekend

Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon; just a tad warmer than yesterday.
Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies.
Humidity gradually increases during the weekend as high-pressure tracks east. Plenty of sunshine will help highs max out near 90 Friday through Sunday.
A cold front swings through the region as we start the next work week bringing showers and thunderstorms late Monday through Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 87°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 65°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; More humid; HIGH: 90°
