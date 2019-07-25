FORECAST: Heat, humidity slowly increase through the weekend

FORECAST: Heat, humidity slowly increase through the weekend
Today will feel less muggy as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies.
By Tawana Andrew | July 25, 2019 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:35 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine is once again in the forecast thanks to high-pressure solidly dominating our weather.

Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon; just a tad warmer than yesterday.

Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies.

Humidity gradually increases during the weekend as high-pressure tracks east. Plenty of sunshine will help highs max out near 90 Friday through Sunday.

A cold front swings through the region as we start the next work week bringing showers and thunderstorms late Monday through Tuesday.

Grab-N-Go: July 25 morning forecast

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 87°

TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 65°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny; Warmer; More humid; HIGH: 90°

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.