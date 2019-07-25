Husband, wife dead in Frankfort shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A husband and wife are dead and their daughter was injured following a shooting in Frankfort.
Franklin County Sheriff Deputies were called to Green Wilson Road on a report of a domestic violent compliant around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
When they arrived, they found Larry Hollen, 51, dead inside a home from an apparent gunshot wound. His wife, Donna Hollen, 54, had also been shot and was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Their 18-year-old daughter was also taken to an area hospital and suffered minor injuries.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort at (502) 227-2221.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.