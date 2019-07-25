JCPS helping parents and students prepare for school with free supplies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of people are ramping up for back to school time, and getting all the needed supplies can be expensive.
Jefferson County Public Schools hosted an opportunity for parents to get some supplies for free Thursday at Valley High School.
Parents say this a great and much needed opportunity.
“I think it’s awesome because it gives an opportunity for other kids that don’t have the ability to get backpacks for school,” parent Angie Velez said.
“It’s very helpful, free events like this that help my youngin’ for going back to school,” Clarissa Miles, another parent, said.
There are more opportunities at other schools to get free supplies until August 11.
Here is the full list:
- July 27 at Farmsley Middle from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- July 27 at Emmanuel Assembly of God from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Aug. 1 at The Academy @ Shawnee from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 2 at Cochran Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aug. 3 at Lighthouse Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 3 at Olmsted Academy North from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 3 at Meyzeek Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 8 at Southwick Community Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Aug. 10 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 11 at New Birth Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
