Mack comments on David Johnson injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head basketball coach Chris Mack spoke to campers on Thursday at the L.E.E. Way Foundation Camp at the Chestnut Street YMCA. The camp was put on by former Card Damion Lee, currently a member of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.
Mack commented on the injury to UofL freshman David Johnson. The former Trinity star is expected to be out four to six months after suffering an injury to his left shoulder in practice on Monday.
“I feel sad for Dave,” Mack said. “Our team is going to be fine. You know we’re a much deeper team than we were a year ago, but I know the excitement level that he had to start off the season and do it in his hometown. For that to sort of be interrupted and pushed back, is disappointing for him. He’ll get better. He’ll do exactly what he needs to do to get back on the floor and we’ll be better once he gets back.”
The time needed for recovery will determine whether or not Johnson is able to work his way into the rotation this season.
“It’s a wide ranging timeline and it really depends on how quickly he heals,” Mack added. “We won’t put him in harms way and when he’s able to return then we’ll be a deeper team with him. David is a quick learner. Dave really picks up on things. He was obviously really well coached at Trinity. He’ll do what he needs to do while he’s out, to pay attention, so that his transition is seamless. The great thing is it’s his non-shooting shoulder, which will help him get back even quicker.”
The Cards tip off the 2019-20 season with year two of Louisville LIVE on Friday, September 27.
